'Lightning Never Strikes Twice' Proved Wrong: J & K HC

File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed detention order under Public Safety Act against two detainees, observing in one case that district Magistrate Kulgam has proved the idiom“lightening never strikes twice” incorrect by second time coming up with preventive detention against a person from the south Kashmir district.

A bench of Justice Rahul Bharti quashed detention orders against Yasir Fayaz Rah of Kulgam and Ubaid Bashir Wani, a resident of Awantipora.

“District Magistrate, Kulgam proved the idiom“Lightening never strikes twice” incorrect by second time coming up with impugned preventive detention order No. 22/DMK/PSA/2024 dated 25th of December, 2024 against the petitioner directing his preventive detention in order to prevent him from acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the State,” the court said, adding,“The very opening of this second time detention order is font to font and word to word ditto with detention order No. 09/DMK/PSA/2021 dated 18th of October, 2021 beginning with“whereas on the basis of grounds of detention placed before me by the Superintendent of Police, Kulgam .....”

This singular statement on the part of the District Magistrate, Kulgam, the bench said, was found seriously flawed by this Court to quash the detention of Rah by a two-page judgment by observing that it is the detaining authority which formulates grounds of detention and not the sponsoring agency, i.e., the Superintendent of Police who hands over prepared grounds of detention for a District Magistrate to“simply affix his signature and stamp” on an order of detention of a detainee.

Resultantly, the court quashed Rah's detention order.“The petitioner (Rah), who is detained in Central Jail, Srinagar is directed to be released forthwith or in case if he is lodged in any other jail, upon being shifted from Central Jail, Srinagar, then from the very said jail.”

The court also quashed the detention order under PSA on 15 December, 2023 against Ubaid Bashir Wani and ordered authorities to restore his personal liberty by his immediate release from the concerned jail.