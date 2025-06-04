Bolster Oxygen, Beds & Medicines: Centre's Missive On Rising Covid Cases

KO File Photo: Abid Bhat

Srinagar: Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure adequate availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, official sources said on Wednesday.

The advisory follows a series of technical review meetings held on June 2 and 3, chaired by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Sunita Sharma. The meetings included representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and central government hospitals in Delhi. State and UT health officials also participated to assess the current Covid-19 situation and preparedness.

Surveillance systems under the IDSP are closely monitoring trends in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), the sources said. As per current guidelines, all hospitalized SARI cases and 5% of ILI cases are being tested, with positive SARI samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing via the ICMR's Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) network.

As of June 4, India has reported 4,302 active Covid cases-an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours. Most of the cases, however, are said to be mild and are being managed through home isolation.

Since January 1, a total of 44 Covid-related deaths have been reported, mainly among individuals with pre-existing health conditions, sources added.

To assess emergency readiness, a mock drill focusing on oxygen infrastructure-including PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen tanks, and MGPS pipelines-was conducted on June 2. Additional facility-level preparedness drills were scheduled for June 5 and 6.

Health authorities have advised the public to maintain hand hygiene, follow proper cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places, especially when experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Individuals with acute respiratory symptoms have been urged to self-monitor and seek timely medical attention if conditions worsen.

The ministry also urged people to rely on official updates from the Health Ministry and Press Information Bureau (PIB) to avoid falling prey to misinformation and rumours.

“The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to safeguarding public health through timely interventions and clear communication,” an official source said.