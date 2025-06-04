J & K On Track To Growth With New Rail Link: LG

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari, marks the beginning of a new era for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the significance of the ambitious rail project, the LG highlighted the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab, along with a network of 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, as symbols of a rising Kashmir and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to transforming the region.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dynamism in every sector,” Sinha said.“Inclusive growth has ensured that no section of society is left behind. What once seemed impossible is now being realised on the ground.”

Sinha noted that PM Modi has visited Jammu and Kashmir five times since 2022 to inaugurate and lay the foundation of major infrastructure projects worth ₹64,400 crore. Additionally, 53 projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) totalling ₹58,477 crore, along with other connectivity and development works worth thousands of crores, are driving rapid growth across the UT.

Referring to the ₹43,780 crore rail project linking Kashmir with the southern tip of the country, the LG called it an engineering marvel that will create year-round connectivity and stimulate trade and business.

“It's a railway line to the future,” he said.“It will unlock the potential of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in remote areas, and drive unprecedented economic growth.”

Sinha emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir is on course to becoming a developed and self-reliant Union Territory under PM Modi's leadership.“The Prime Minister's vision for a 'New Jammu and Kashmir' is bringing rapid social and economic change, building a prosperous society where every citizen is treated as equal,” he said.

He added that improved connectivity is key to boosting industrial activity, raising living standards, and ensuring wider economic participation.“Connectivity brings prosperity, and this historic rail line will be a catalyst for transformation,” Sinha said.