Trains To Kashmir Run Six Days A Week


2025-06-04 07:04:40
Srinagar: The Ministry of Railways has unveiled the timetable for the newly launched Vande Bharat Express trains running between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, marking a major leap in rail connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir.

The semi-high-speed trains will operate six days a week with limited stops at Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Banihal, and Srinagar. Two pairs of trains-numbers 26401/02 and 26403/04-have been approved for this route.

From Srinagar, train 26402 departs at 2 PM and reaches Jammu Tawi by 6:50 PM (not running on Tuesdays). Train 26404 leaves at 8 AM, arriving Jammu Tawi by 12:40 PM (except Wednesdays). In the opposite direction, train 26401 departs Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM, reaching Srinagar by 11:10 AM (except Tuesdays), while train 26403 leaves Jammu at 1:20 PM and arrives Srinagar at 6 PM (except Wednesdays).

