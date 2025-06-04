Trains To Kashmir Run Six Days A Week
Srinagar: The Ministry of Railways has unveiled the timetable for the newly launched Vande Bharat Express trains running between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, marking a major leap in rail connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir.
The semi-high-speed trains will operate six days a week with limited stops at Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Banihal, and Srinagar. Two pairs of trains-numbers 26401/02 and 26403/04-have been approved for this route.
From Srinagar, train 26402 departs at 2 PM and reaches Jammu Tawi by 6:50 PM (not running on Tuesdays). Train 26404 leaves at 8 AM, arriving Jammu Tawi by 12:40 PM (except Wednesdays). In the opposite direction, train 26401 departs Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM, reaching Srinagar by 11:10 AM (except Tuesdays), while train 26403 leaves Jammu at 1:20 PM and arrives Srinagar at 6 PM (except Wednesdays).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment