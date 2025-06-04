Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival Celebrates Full Weekend Of Events

David Youse, Executive Director

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curtain up! Light the lights! The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival (PSYPF) hits the heights with an exciting weekend of activities celebrating its talented student playwrights, including a rehearsal, reception, and final staged readings of the winning plays. Highlighting the weekend is Kayla McCarty, author of SEVEN, who was just named a winner of the prestigious Lucie Arnaz Awards and will now represent the region at the national Jimmy Awards in New York City.

The weekend begins on Saturday, June 7, with a rehearsal for all participants at the Kimpton Rowan Hotel (100 W. Tahquitz Way in downtown Palm Springs). Following the rehearsal, a Reception will be held from 5pm – 7pm. This casual event will bring together the festival's playwrights, cast, and sponsors for conversation and camaraderie with passed hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, and soft drinks.



On Sunday, June 8, the Festival's signature event takes place: a live performance of the winning plays, beginning promptly at 12:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (2300 E. Baristo Street). The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the following link:

“We are immensely proud of our student playwrights,” said David Youse, PSYPF Founder and Producer.“Kayla McCarty's advancement to the Jimmy Awards is a testament to the caliber of talent our festival is privileged to foster. This weekend's events celebrate not only the artistic achievements of these young voices but also the supportive community that champions them.”

Youse is a veteran actor and producer whose extensive TV credits include Chicago Hope, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and Torchwood. Through his company, Four Things Productions, Youse has raised significant funds for nonprofit organizations through high-profile staged readings, including The Normal Heart (directed by Joel Grey) and Steel Magnolias (directed by Judith Ivey).

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival exists to encourage and support the development of young playwrights in the Coachella Valley and beyond. Through mentorship, staged readings, and engagement with professional actors and directors, the Festival gives students a unique opportunity to have their voices heard and their work developed in a professional artistic setting. Gregory Jbara (Blue Bloods, Billy Elliot the Musical-Tony winner), Laura Marano (Austin & Ally), David Lambert (The Fosters) and Daniel DiMaggio (American Housewife) are just a few of the actors participating in this year's festival.

This year's two winning plays are SEVEN by Kayla McCarty and THE KELLOGG MURDERS by Peyton Taylor. SEVEN explores the haunting stillness of purgatory, where seven souls must confront the weight of their sins. Only one can rise toward grace, while the others descend into darkness. THE KELLOGG MURDERS by Taylor is a dark comedy in which jealous cereal mascots Corn Flakes and Wheaties embark on a revenge-fueled spree against their sugary competitors - until a determined investigator begins connecting the crumbs.

Both plays are under the mentorship of seasoned television producer and director Jack Kenny (WandaVision, The Book of Daniel), whose expert guidance has helped shape the student works into fully realized theatrical productions. As the Festival's longtime artistic mentor, Kenny continues to play a key role in elevating the work of these emerging playwrights and empowering them to find their creative voice on stage.

For more information about the Festival, visit

