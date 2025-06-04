The original artist of Zeus is in. The IP owner of Pepe's dog is in . And now some of the biggest names with real Matt Furie legacy have formally joined the $ZEUS project, positioning it as a meme coin with verified creative lineage.

$ZEUS announced today that they are the only meme coin on the market that can claim actual ties to the origin of the Furieverse. In a massive credibility flex, ND Haus, – Pepe's legendary dog, has officially joined the $ZEUS community. Jagged, the owner of the real-life Zeus, the dog, and pushing the project forward.







There have been countless Furie-adjacent coins: $PEPE, $WOLF, $ANDY, $BRETT. None of them had the original Zeus artist or the IP owner of the dog itself involved. $ZEUS does. In fact, other projects relied purely on meme momentum. $ZEUS is backed by real community firepower and creative lineage. With the $ZEUS trademark officially secured as of today, bringing Jon Eyrick on board ensures this is the only project in the space with real, lasting IP backing, setting it apart from every other meme coin contender.

This makes $ZEUS the first and only adjacent to the Furie Universe outside of $PEPE. However, this time – the dog takes the spotlight.







$ZEUS smart contract ends in #CC8 , a nod to meme coin legends like Broccoli and CZ's dog, tokens that went viral for the community-first, grassroots nature of their launch. Since launch, $ZEUS has climbed from a $50K market cap to over $ZEUS is a community project, deeply rooted in meme culture and powered by a legendary lineup including ND Haus, the original artist behind Zeus; Jon“Jagged” Eyrick, owner of the real dog and holder of the IP and NFT; and a loyal crew of early meme pioneers and supporters.



