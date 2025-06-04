Trinamool Leader Abhishek Banerjee Expresses Condolences Over Stampede In Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
"Shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to all those who are injured. May the departed souls rest in peace and may their families find comfort in this difficult time," he said in a statement posted on Wednesday evening on his official X account.
However, there was no message or statement released by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the unfortunate incident.
The stampede took place near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as a large crowd turned up for the celebration event of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first-ever Indian Premier League trophy victory.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.
"A big tragedy has happened during the victory celebration. Eleven people died in the stampede incident, and 33 persons were injured," he said.
"I have visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals. This tragedy, occurring during a celebration, saddens me. People have thronged in large numbers, exceeding our expectations. One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about two to three lakh people gathered at the stadium," Siddaramaiah said earlier on Wednesday.
Asked if he was trying to give a clean chit to the state authorities by calling the incident as 'unexpected', the Karnataka CM said that the media should not ask questions like an 'opposition party'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment