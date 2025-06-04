An Unforgettable Night Of Raw, Fearless Dance-Theatre With Two World Premieres From Reason D'etre Dance

Dancers Mika Lior and Samantha Johnston by photographer Olya Glotka

Defying gravity, diving deep - dance that lifts bodies and souls and breaks boundaries.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Around the Whorl"An athletic, gritty, poetic unraveling of love - danced in real time by a fearless ensembleDancers: Harrison Argatoff, Adrian Chuquipiondo, Kunji Ikeda, Samantha Johnston, Mika Lior, Suzanne Liska, Kathleen ReaDirector: Kathleen Rea"Mary Marry Merry Go Round"A new dance work co-created and performed by Nancy Christie and directed by Kathleen Rea, this intimate duet explores the repeating circles of love and loss in the lives of women-as mothers, caregivers, and care receivers-while revealing the richness beyond these roles. From dancing in the laundry room to spinning through life's larger cycles, the piece dares to embody the sacred, the mundane, and everything in between. It is a portrait of aging that is anything but still-celebrating what it means to age while being ageless.Dancers: Kathleen Rea and Nancy ChristieDirector: Kathleen ReaDramaturge: Tristan R. WhistonDance Coach: Zita NyaradyDates:Friday June 20 – 12:20 pm – Lunch Time Work in Progress Studio Run ThroughOnly 40 tickets.Thursday, June 26 - 8:00 pm - Dress rehearsalOnly 40 tickets.Friday, June 27 - 8:00 Premiere Performance (audience creator chat afterward)250 ticketsLocation:Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina Ave. Toronto (wheelchair accessible)Produced by:REAson d'etre dance brings raw humanity to the stage - and the world - through deeply expressive, community-rooted dance-theatre. With quiet power, technical excellence, and spellbinding honesty, our work explores the beauty, complexity, and vulnerability of being human. Grounded in collaboration and care, we create art that moves people - emotionally and physically - while working to build inclusive spaces for dialogue, connection, and transformation.What critics say about REAson d'etre dance's work:“Weird and wonderful, poignant and dignified, unsettling and obscure... conveying pure emotions and complex movement with equal facility.”Arts and Culture Maven"...elegant and diverse approach to aural and visual narrative that employs both movement and voice....relentless energy and beautifully executed choreography - ranging from the elegant intermingling of bodies under duress... two women dancing through the high-energy, joy, and tribulations of complex lives"Bateman ReviewsBox Office:Image and Video Gallery:for-the-pressFunded by:Toronto Arts CouncilOntario Arts Council (through the Ontario Government)Canadian Heritage FoundationWeb Site:

"Around The Whorl" Trailer

