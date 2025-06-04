Documentary Premiere Announced: Conviction Or Conspiracy - The Trevor Milton Saga To Debut On Youtube, June 10Th 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new documentary, "Conviction or Conspiracy – The Trevor Milton Saga," will premiere globally on YouTube June 10, 2025.

The film takes a deep and unflinching look at one of the most controversial legal sagas in American business history, the rise, the trial, and the powerful aftermath of Trevor Milton's story, founder of the clean-energy transportation company Nikola.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Mark Soldinger, the feature length documentary offers rare insight into high-stakes innovation, government trials, corporate power plays, media trials, and the evolving intersection of law and public opinion.

With exclusive interviews, never-before-seen evidence, and access to those closest to the story, the film invites viewers to ask a question that's still hotly debated: Was this justice served or was Milton framed for a crime by those seeking power and money?

Far from a retrospective, Conviction or Conspiracy re-examines the entire chain of events of the story through a wider lens by interviewing key employees that have never gone on the record. It chronicles how a groundbreaking entrepreneurial vision collided with Wall Street skepticism, legal complexities, and a digital media landscape often faster than fact.

Trevor Milton was granted a full and unconditional presidential pardon by Donald J. Trump in 2025 and is finally able to speak about who was behind the effort to take him down and the monies behind it.

"The time has finally come where I can speak about what happened. I'm announcing the release of my documentary and for the first time, the world will see what really happened without the propaganda of interested parties. Thanks to Donald Trump, I finally get to speak without fear of being stripped away from my family and put in prison. This is a true story about how the so called 'justice system' nearly destroyed an innocent man," said Milton.

This documentary revisits the events leading to that decision, offering the public an opportunity to judge the facts for themselves without the spin of interested parties making millions off Milton's demise.

The film will premiere on YouTube, making it accessible to audiences around the world for free.

"Rather than selling it to a platform and letting them make millions from advertisers, I decided to release it free to the world on my YouTube channel. I didn't want the truth available only to those who pay for a subscription," said Milton.

To subscribe for film premiere notifications, visit:

Media Inquiries :

Jeffery Mann

Media Relations, 1DS

[email protected]

+1-801-513-3359

SOURCE Trevor Milton Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED