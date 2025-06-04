Ashley And Hope To Dream Host Sweet Dreams Summer Fest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Recipient children and their families enjoyed an evening filled with summer-themed activities, games and a meal before the exciting bed reveal. The event culminated in an emotional moment when each child discovered they would receive their very own bed, complete with a mattress, frame, bedding and a pillow. Volunteers from Ashley Furniture Industries' local Mississippi facilities helped create an atmosphere of fun and celebration.

"As one of the largest employers in North Mississippi, we're deeply committed to making a difference in our community. Through Hope to Dream, we're not just providing 100 children with beds – we're investing in the future of families right here where our team members live and work," said Earnie Gates, Senior Director of Upholstery, Ashley Furniture Industries. "Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi allows us to directly impact our neighbors and strengthen the community that has supported Ashley's growth for many years."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi has been instrumental in connecting Ashley with families in need. Zell Long, CEO, shared, "Quality sleep is fundamental to a child's development, academic success and overall well-being. This generous donation from Ashley will make a lasting impact on these children and their families."

Since its inception, Hope to Dream has helped more than 180,000 children receive better sleep through bed donations. The program continues to grow through a portion of proceeds from every mattress purchase at participating Ashley retail locations being donated to Hope to Dream.

Hope to Dream – Hope to Dream believes that every child deserves a good night's sleep. Founded in 2010 on that guiding principle, the Hope to Dream organization provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. Every mattress purchased from a participating Ashley retail location helps Hope to Dream fulfill its mission to provide every child with a good night's sleep. Since inception, more than 180,000 children have received a brand-new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit or visit a local Ashley store for more information.

Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Since 1996, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi has been here for our community serving youth 6 to 18 years of age year-round and giving children a safe place to go after school and during summer months. Today, our Clubs are still providing great services and programs and is in a place to do more for North Mississippi than ever before. We have five Clubs serving more than 1,700 youth in Lee, Lafayette, Tippah and Union counties. Boys & Girls Clubs meet the social, physical and educational needs of children through quality programming.

