Follicular Lymphoma Market Growth Accelerates At A CAGR Of 6% During The Forecast Period (2025-2034) Due To The Advancements In Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

The follicular lymphoma market is expanding due to several factors. Increased awareness of the disease has led to a higher number of treated cases, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the rising number of clinical trials focused on the different treatment options for follicular lymphoma is a significant driver of its market's expansion.

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Follicular lymphoma is a typically slow-progressing B-cell lymphoproliferative disease that originates from transformed follicular center B cells. It is commonly marked by widespread lymph node enlargement, involvement of the bone marrow, and an enlarged spleen, while extranodal manifestations are relatively rare. As of 2024, approximately 35,000 cases of follicular lymphoma have been diagnosed across the 7MM, with both males and females having equal chances of getting the disease.

First-line treatment for follicular lymphoma is well-established, with most patients experiencing durable responses to chemoimmunotherapy (CIT). For patients with localized disease, radiotherapy (RT) alone or in combination with immunochemotherapy is commonly used. RT alone may also be an option for localized relapses.

Learn more about follicular lymphoma treatment guidelines @ Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

The follicular lymphoma treatment landscape is broad and continuously evolving, offering multiple options for both newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory (R/R) cases. Rituximab is the primary treatment option across the lines. It takes the highest market share as well as patient share. The availability of rituximab biosimilars has enhanced accessibility and affordability, maintaining its importance in managing the disease.

Apart from rituximab, GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) , which, when combined with chemotherapy, has become a key component in first-line treatment strategies. Its effectiveness in both treatment-naïve and relapsed patients has reinforced its central role in clinical practice.

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab) is a bispecific antibody therapy designed to treat adults with R/R follicular lymphoma who have already received two or more prior treatments. Approved in 2023, LUNSUMIO has already captured ~10% patient share in the third line of therapy. Furthermore, the future approvals in earlier lines can boost its market share.

Multiple targeted therapies are making significant contributions. TAZVERIK (tazemetostat), an EZH2 inhibitor, provides a precision medicine approach for patients with specific genetic mutations. BRUKINSA (ibrutinib) , a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, although primarily approved for other B-cell cancers, also plays a role in follicular lymphoma treatment. Recent approvals have further expanded the arsenal, including EPKINLY/TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) , a bispecific antibody targeting CD3 and CD20, as well as CAR T-cell therapies such as KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel), YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel), and BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel) .

These innovative immunotherapies are showing encouraging outcomes, particularly in the R/R setting, and are poised to reshape the therapeutic approach to follicular lymphoma by offering deeper and potentially long-lasting remissions.

Find out more on FDA-approved follicular lymphoma treatment @ Follicular Lymphoma Drugs Market

While ongoing research continues to explore new treatments, many approved therapies are already making a significant impact in the follicular lymphoma treatment landscape.

The forecast period (2024–2034) is expected to bring further advancements, with emerging therapies enhancing existing treatment options. As healthcare spending continues to increase worldwide, the Follicular lymphoma treatment space is anticipated to see a positive shift, with more accessible and effective therapies becoming available to patients in need.

Numerous drugs are currently in development for the treatment of follicular lymphoma, including promising therapies like Zilovertamab Vedotin (Merck Sharp and Dohme), CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) (AstraZeneca), CTX112 (CRISPR Therapeutics), BGB-16673 (BeiGene), NKTR-255 (Nektar Therapeutics), NVG-111 (NovalGen), AS-1763 (docirbrutinib) (Carna Biosciences), Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (ALLO-501) (Allogene Therapeutics), Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals), Golcadomide (Bristol-Myers Squibb), MONJUVI (tafasitamab) (Incyte Corporation), AZD0486 (AstraZeneca), and others, which are set to launch in the 7MM during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major follicular lymphoma market share @ Follicular Lymphoma Therapy

MONJUVI (tafasitamab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets CD19 and has been engineered with an Fc domain to enhance cytolytic activity. It binds to CD19 proteins on B-cell surfaces, inhibiting their function and triggering cell death. The antibody works through apoptosis and immune-mediated mechanisms, including Antibody-dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP). In 2010, MorphoSys secured global exclusive rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc., which developed the Fc-engineered XmAb technology incorporated in the drug.

In December 2024, Incyte presented pivotal findings from the Phase III inMIND trial at the ASH Annual Meeting. The study showed that combining MONJUVI with lenalidomide and rituximab significantly extended progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma, achieving both the primary PFS endpoint and key secondary measures.

AZD0486 (previously TNB-486) is an innovative CD19xCD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) built on an IgG4 backbone. It features a low-affinity anti-CD3 domain designed to limit cytokine release while maintaining robust T-cell-driven cytotoxicity against malignant B cells. The molecule has a silenced Fc region to avoid nonspecific binding and ADCC, while ensuring prolonged half-life for intermittent dosing. AZD0486 is currently in Phase III development for follicular lymphoma.

In November 2024, at ASH 2024, AstraZeneca emphasized its growing hematology pipeline through two oral presentations on AZD0486. Phase I trial data revealed strong efficacy in R/R follicular lymphoma patients, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 96% and a complete response rate (CRR) of 85% at doses of 2.4 mg and higher.

Discover more about drugs for follicular lymphoma in development @ Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trials

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for follicular lymphoma are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the follicular lymphoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the US market size for follicular lymphoma is expected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR by 2034. The follicular lymphoma market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising incidence rates, increasing awareness, and advancements in targeted therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and CAR-T cell treatments. The aging global population further contributes to market expansion. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials and approvals of novel agents are expected to boost market opportunities in the coming years.

DelveInsight's latest published market report, titled as Follicular Lymphoma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 , will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the follicular lymphoma country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The follicular lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Incidence Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Gender-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Age-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Stage-Specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Grade-Specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma Treated Case by Line of Therapy of Follicular Lymphoma

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM follicular lymphoma market. Highlights include:



10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion Access and Reimbursement

Download this follicular lymphoma market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the follicular lymphoma market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the follicular lymphoma therapeutic space.

Related Reports

Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast

Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted follicular lymphoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key follicular lymphoma companies, including Mab Works, AstraZeneca, ADC Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Nurix, InnoCare Pharma, LTZ Therapeutics, Hutchmed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, InnoCare Pharma, TriSalus Life Sciences, BeiGene, among others.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NHL companies, including AbbVie, Genmab, Novartis, Angiocrine Bioscience, Autolus, Zentera Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key NHL companies, including Novartis, AstraZeneca, Genentech, BioInvent, Genmab, SystImmune, Nordic Nanovector, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Timmune Biotech Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Adagene Inc, Conjupro Biotherapeutics, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Incyte Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International, SecuraBio, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Antengene Therapeutics Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioTheryX, Inc., UWELL Biopharma, Kronos Bio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Precision BioSciences, Inc., Teneobio, Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Inc., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

Logo:

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED