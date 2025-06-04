See A Newly Discovered Letter From George Mason To George Washington At The National Press Club's Headliners Coffee & Conversation On June 10

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunston Hall's Digital Fellow and Graduate Student Nick Gentry and Senior Curator and Head of Collections Kate Steir, Ph.D. will be at a National Press Club Headliners Coffee and Conversation on Tuesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. They will discuss an unpublished George Mason and George Washington letter discovered by Gentry. The letter, dated April 6, 1768, also features a reply in George Washington's hand dated 1789.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast of coffee, tea, muffins and pastries. Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $15 for the general public. Purchase your ticket here:

The text of this letter sheds unexpected light on the private dealings-and quiet tensions-between two pillars of the Revolutionary era: George Washington and George Mason. It adds an additional dimension to the complex personal and political relationship between Mason and Washington-especially considering their later public split over the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The letter reflects Mason's effort to settle a boundary disagreement, referencing surveys, patents, and competing claims from as far back as the 1670s.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected] ; (202) 662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED