Junoactive Celebrates 30Th Anniversary Of Providing Premium Plus-Size Clothing For Women

BURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JunoActive , a women-owned online retailer specializing in plus-size clothing for women sizes XL–6X, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Launched in 1995 as a catalog company, JunoActive has remained committed to offering stylish, comfortable, and functional apparel designed exclusively for plus-size women.

Founded by women and still led by women, the mission at JunoActive is to empower plus-size women to define their Active. Life. Style. With a focus on high-quality fabrics, thoughtful design, and superior fit, JunoActive creates versatile pieces that support confidence and ease in everyday life.

"Thirty years in business is a huge milestone," said Jacqueline Mitchell, Co-Owner & Director of Sales and Marketing. "From our catalog roots to our online store, we've remained focused on delivering clothing that prioritizes comfort, style, and support for plus-size women."

JunoActive has four signature collections-Plus Size Swimwear , Activewear, Casual Wear, and Intimates -that are specifically developed to meet the needs of plus-size bodies. Whether it's breathable activewear, flattering casual pieces, supportive intimates, or confidence-boosting swimwear, every item is designed to move with and empower the wearer.

What sets JunoActive apart is its commitment to true plus-size fit. Rather than simply scaling up standard sizes, the brand uses real plus-size fit models to test and refine each garment. Strategic seams, anti-chafe details, and multiple fit options-including full fit, tall, high waist, and petite-ensure plus-size women can find pieces that feel like they were made just for them.

In contrast to fast fashion, JunoActive focuses on durability over disposability. The company creates timeless, performance-driven styles meant to last-an approach that aligns with slow fashion values and builds long-term customer trust.

The journey of JunoActive includes a brief storefront at the Mall of America and now a fully online presence, reflecting evolving consumer habits. As a small business, JunoActive prides itself on being a dedicated expert in plus-size fashion-offering premium, purpose-built apparel that stands the test of time.

"As a women-owned small business, we're proud to be part of the movement making stylish, functional clothing accessible to every plus-size woman," Mitchell added. "We're here to listen, evolve, and help women feel confident in clothing made just for them."

To celebrate 30 years, JunoActive is offering $30 OFF any order of $130 or more throughout June. Shop and find the anniversary offer details.

About JunoActive

JunoActive is a women-owned online retailer based in Burnsville, MN, offering premium plus-size apparel in sizes XL–6X. Known for high-quality fabrics, smart design, and long-lasting fit, JunoActive delivers plus-size swimwear, activewear, casual wear, and intimates for confident, comfortable living.

