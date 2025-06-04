Council For A Secure America Releases 600-Day Israel-Hamas War Report

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released the 23rd edition of its Israel-Hamas War Report, marking 600 days since the October 7th massacre. The regularly updated open source report provides detailed analysis of the war, with a focus on Israel's military and diplomatic response, regional instability driven by Iran-backed proxies, global energy security, and the Abraham Accords. Widely cited by Members of Congress, journalists, and policy experts, the CSA report remains an authoritarian resource for federal and state officials, synagogues, academic institutions, and advocacy organizations across the country.

"The report reflects the CSA's commitment to providing policymakers, opinion leaders, and the public with reliable information on the Israel-Hamas War," said Jennifer Sutton, Executive Director of the Council for a Secure America.

The 600-day edition highlights the intensified ground operations in Gaza targeting Hamas, expanded humanitarian aid distribution, the release of U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, a notable interview with the UAE Foreign Minister on the future of Gaza, antisemitic attacks in the US, and interesting diplomatic developments in Syria and Lebanon.

"As the Israel-HAMAS War hits a somber 600-day milestone and antisemitism has spiked in the US, CSA remains committed serving as a trusted source of information to inform and engage the American public, foster greater understanding, and provide meaningful support to policymakers and communities nationwide as these critical developments continue to unfold," stated Sutton.

The CSA War Report compiles content from over 100 reputable media outlets and think tanks. It includes hyperlinks and citations throughout, ensuring transparency and ease of use. All information is open source and may be freely shared or cross-posted.

Read the full CSA Israel-Hamas War Report HERE .

"We stand in steadfast solidarity with the victims of recent terror attacks and their families," Sutton stated. "We welcome the release of Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli hostage, and continue to advocate for the release of all remaining hostages and we remain hopeful for a return to the spirit of the Abraham Accords and renewed progress toward regional peace and cooperation."

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war - the only report of its kind.

More information on CSA can be found at .

SOURCE Council for a Secure America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED