New Richmond American Community Coming To Lincoln This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Ammolite is one of three inspired Richmond American floor plans that will be offered at Noble at Liberty at Lincoln in Lincoln, California.

More about Noble at Liberty at Lincoln:



New two-story homes with open layouts

Three thoughtfully designed floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

4 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,510 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Close proximity to entertainment and recreation Community clubhouse, pool, sports courts, fitness center, parks and trails

Noble at Liberty at Lincoln is located at Liberty Parkway and Ferrari Ranch Road in Lincoln. For more information, call 916.469.0806 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

