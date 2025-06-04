Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of Transactions In Columbus A/S Shares And Related Securities By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


2025-06-04 05:31:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 7/2025

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached documents for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President


For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachments

  • Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 020625
  • Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 030625
  • Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 040625

MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109638326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search