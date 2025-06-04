Pivot Bio Appoints Debra Frimerman Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Frimerman brings more than two decades of legal acumen and strategic business development experience to the role. She will oversee Pivot Bio's legal, compliance and governance functions, guiding the company through its continued scale-up in North America and global expansion efforts. This includes the critical role of protecting Pivot Bio's portfolio of patents. Frimerman will continue serving on the executive leadership team and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Chris Abbott.

"Debra is a trusted leader who understands both the letter of the law and the ambitions of a high-growth, science-driven company," said Abbott. "Her experience navigating complex transactions, coupled with her track record of delivering strategic partnerships, makes her the ideal chief legal officer for Pivot Bio as we enter our next chapter of growth and innovation. I would also like to recognize Devang for his notable contributions across the company's legal operations and as a valued adviser to our leadership, board and investors."

Since joining Pivot Bio, Frimerman has served as chief business development officer, playing a notable role in driving new revenue streams, negotiating high-impact partnerships and positioning the company for long-term growth.

Prior to Pivot Bio, Frimerman served as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer at Calyxt, where she led legal, licensing, intellectual property, risk and compliance. While there, Frimerman led the successful series of mergers between Calyxt and Cibus, with the combined company valued at over $650 million, and was instrumental in working with the board and public and investor markets. She also held the role of associate general counsel at Syngenta, where she was head of legal for Syngenta Seeds, its U.S. seeds business, and played a key role in global technology licensing. Frimerman has advised on a multitude of public and private securities offerings collectively raising over $1 billion.

Frimerman began her legal career as a corporate lawyer at Stoel Rives and Lindquist & Vennum. She received her JD from the University of Minnesota, magna cum laude, and earned a BA in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch.

