Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Praxis, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Praxis, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The restricted stock units will vest in four equal annual installments, subject to the employee's continued employment with Praxis on each vesting date.
About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .
