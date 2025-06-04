Northern Ireland Department Of Education To Launch Research Study To Evaluate AI's Role In Advancing Literacy For Students



Research initiative, led by Oxford Brookes University (OBU) and using Amira, will evaluate evidence-based AI reading interventions to support students and inform national literacy policy

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Northern Ireland Department of Education announced it will fund a national research study to evaluate the impact of AI-powered literacy interventions on reading outcomes with Amira Learning (Amira), particularly for disadvantaged pupils and those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), as part of the RAISE initiative .

The study, led by Oxford Brookes University (OBU) and using Amira, will assess the effectiveness of evidence-based AI literacy tools on improving reading outcomes. The study will use a matched-pair design to identify rigorous, policy-relevant evidence to inform national literacy policy and support targeted interventions.

For this study, over 15,000 participating pupils will first complete a brief 15-minute baseline assessment to evaluate their literacy skills and identify potential challenges such as dyslexia. This assessment utilizes Amira's AI-powered technology, developed from decades of research at Carnegie Mellon and validated by leading universities, which listens to students read aloud and identifies reading challenges through next-generation assessment capabilities. Over the duration of the study, pupils will engage with Amira, an AI-assisted reading tutor for frequent sessions totaling 20-40 minutes weekly for 12 months.

The research methodology includes continuous monitoring and data collection to evaluate effectiveness. Teachers will receive face to face and online training from Oxford Brookes University to support teachers to interpret assessment data through detailed reports, enabling them to identify struggling readers and then implement individualized, evidence-based, targeted interventions aligned with the Science of Reading. This comprehensive approach supports Northern Ireland's ongoing shift toward evidence-based tools making a positive impact on reading outcomes while providing data-driven insights to inform both classroom practices and broader educational policy decisions.

Professor Tim Vorley, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Oxford Brookes University, said, "This study gives us a chance to rigorously test how tools like Amira can support what we already know works in primary reading. It's about applying the evidence, not replacing it-with technology that complements and boosts the professionalism of the teachers, rather than competing with it."

Minister of Education, Paul Givan MLA, said, "Literacy is core to allowing pupils to access knowledge and all areas of learning within the curriculum. It is the key to unlocking the curriculum and a love for learning. I am looking forward to the outcomes of this research project and how these can inform my Department's policy going forward."

Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning, said, "Literacy is the foundation of all learning, and it's critical that we ground our efforts in evidence-based practices that actually move the needle for students. This study is an important opportunity to show how AI and the Science of Reading can come together to deliver real, measurable impact in the classroom. At Amira, we're proud to support educators with reading solutions that are not only research-backed, but proven in practice."

