Ibotta, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses June 16, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta " or the "Company") (NYSE: IBTA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ibotta's initial public offering on April 18, 2024 (the“IPO”). Ibotta investors have until June 16, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Ibotta investors have until June 16, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint alleges that the statements in the Registration Statement for Ibotta's April 18, 2024 IPO were false or misleading because they failed to adequately warn investors about risks related to Ibotta's contract with The Kroger Co. Specifically, Kroger's contract was at-will, meaning Kroger could terminate it at any time without notice, a risk that was not disclosed. While the Registration Statement detailed the terms of Ibotta's contract with Walmart, it did not include any warning about the at-will nature of the Kroger agreement.

The Complaint also alleges that, due to these wrongful acts and omissions by Defendants and the resulting sharp decline in the Company's stock price, Plaintiff and other Class members have incurred substantial losses and damages.

