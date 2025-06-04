MBBA's 41St Anniversary Awards Gala: Honoring The Legal Community And The Sponsors Who Make It Possible

Metropolitan Black Bar Association

MBBa 41st Anniversary Honorees

Photo Credit - Rowena Husbands

MBBA's 41st Gala honored legal excellence and applauded the sponsors whose generous support made the inspiring evening possible.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) proudly celebrated its 41st Anniversary Awards Gala on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City. In what marked a milestone first Gala under the leadership of MBBA's 23rd President, Nicole Lester Arrindell, the evening stood as a vibrant testament to excellence, legacy, and community partnership.President Arrindell welcomed hundreds of esteemed guests and delivered an inspiring call to action-encouraging all in attendance to honor those who lead with purpose, elevate our collective impact, and invest in the next generation of legal leaders. In a heartfelt address, she extended deep gratitude to MBBA's allies and supporters whose generosity made the celebration possible.The 2025 Gala honored an extraordinary slate of legal trailblazers whose contributions embody MBBA's values and mission:🎖️ Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society - Public Servant of the Year🎖️ Jamal Haughton, Esq., EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Charter Communications, Inc. - Corporate Counsel of the Year🎖️ Lorraine McGowen, Esq., Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP - Private Practitioner of the Year🎖️ James B. O'Neal, Esq. and Legal Outreach - Trailblazers of the Year🎖️ Hon. Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of NY - Jurist of the YearMBBA Extends Special Thanks to Our 2025 Gala SponsorsThis year's Gala was made possible by the unwavering support of MBBA's generous sponsors. Their partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to excellence, equity, and access in the legal profession.🔹 PlatinumWachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz🔸 GoldAkin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLPCharter CommunicationsCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLPEquitable⚪ SilverOrrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLPPaul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLPAnonymous🟤 BronzeA&O ShearmanArnold & PorterBMW of BridgewaterBNY MellonCadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLPClyde & Co LLPFried Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLPGibson DunnHAYNES BOONEThe Legal Aid SocietyLittlerNational GridPerkins Coie LLPProskauer Rose LLPSidley Austin LLPSimpson Thacher & Bartlett LLPSkadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLPWeil, Gotshal & Manges LLPWilmerHale LLPWonderAnonymous🖤 EbonyBenderCrane LLPJamal Haughton, Esq.JAMSPwCRiley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLPSTENO🤎 MahoganyBenjamin N. Cardozo School of LawBrooklyn Defender ServicesJoey Jackson Law FirmMosaic Search PartnersNorthwestern Mutual | Vivid Advisory PartnersABOUT MBBAThe Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified association of legal professionals committed to advancing equality, excellence, and justice. While focused on empowering Black lawyers, law students, and legal professionals, MBBA welcomes all who support our mission. Through advocacy, professional development, and community engagement, we strive to build a more just and inclusive legal profession.As an affiliate of the National Bar Association , MBBA continues a proud legacy of service and leadership in the law.FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Email: ...Phone: (212) 804-5758

