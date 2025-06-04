DALBAR's Latest Investor Behavior Research Reveals Continued Outperformance By Variable Annuity Investors
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR has released the newest edition of its renowned Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior – Variable Annuities (QAIB-VA) report. The annual study examines how investor behavior influenced returns within variable annuities in 2024, delivering essential findings for financial professionals and investors alike. Built on the foundation of DALBAR's industry-leading QAIB research, the QAIB-VA report applies the same behavioral analysis to variable annuity investors.
Key Findings Include:
-
The Average Equity Subaccount Investor gained 19.60% in 2024, once again outperforming the Average Equity Mutual Fund Investor, who gained 16.54%, a difference of 3.06%.
Retention rates also remained higher for the Average Equity Subaccount Investor, at 5.23 years, compared to 4.79 years for the Average Equity Mutual Fund Investor.
The full report is available now at .
DALBAR has a 49-year history and is recognized by the industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are a hallmark of excellence in the financial services community.
Media Contact: Emily Kunka
617.624.7136
[email protected]
