Lowe's To Participate In Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted By Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.


2025-06-04 04:45:53
MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

What:

Marvin Ellison and Brandon Sink to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Brian Nagel
from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

When:

1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Where:

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations at class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" lowe for the video webcast

A link will be displayed under "Events & Presentations"

How:

Watch live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately
24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar

704-775-3856

[email protected]


[email protected]


SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

