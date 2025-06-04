Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For May 2025


2025-06-04 04:45:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported May monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report " contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










May

2025

May

2024

%

Chg

Apr
2025

%
Chg

May

2025

May

2024

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

12,711

9,962

27.6 %

13,260

-4.1 %

13,236

10,471

26.4 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,330

3,776

14.7 %

5,087

-14.9 %

4,745

4,077

16.4 %

Futures (contracts, k)

166

214

-22.5 %

309

-46.4 %

244

237

2.9 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,861

1,424

30.7 %

2,118

-12.2 %

1,785

1,450

23.1 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

128

79

62.0 %

125

2.3 %

105

79

33.0 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

135,088

140,175

-3.6 %

170,517

-20.8 %

156,851

147,283

6.5 %

European Equities (€, mn)

12,106

8,634

40.2 %

17,410

-30.5 %

14,144

9,757

45.0 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

123,100

96,641

27.4 %

167,213

-26.4 %

702,385

498,335

40.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,100

953

15.4 %

1,099

0.1 %

5,400

4,414

22.3 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

879

737

19.3 %

1,047

-16.0 %

875

758

15.4 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

225

333

-32.4 %

239

-5.9 %

286

320

-10.6 %

Global FX ($, mn)

51,047

43,351

17.8 %

65,340

-21.9 %

54,503

46,075

18.3 %

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact


Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-917-985-1496

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559


[email protected]

[email protected]


[email protected]


CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

