Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For May 2025
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
2025
|
May
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Apr
|
%
|
May
2025
|
May
2024
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
12,711
|
9,962
|
27.6 %
|
13,260
|
-4.1 %
|
13,236
|
10,471
|
26.4 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,330
|
3,776
|
14.7 %
|
5,087
|
-14.9 %
|
4,745
|
4,077
|
16.4 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
166
|
214
|
-22.5 %
|
309
|
-46.4 %
|
244
|
237
|
2.9 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,861
|
1,424
|
30.7 %
|
2,118
|
-12.2 %
|
1,785
|
1,450
|
23.1 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
128
|
79
|
62.0 %
|
125
|
2.3 %
|
105
|
79
|
33.0 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
135,088
|
140,175
|
-3.6 %
|
170,517
|
-20.8 %
|
156,851
|
147,283
|
6.5 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
12,106
|
8,634
|
40.2 %
|
17,410
|
-30.5 %
|
14,144
|
9,757
|
45.0 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
123,100
|
96,641
|
27.4 %
|
167,213
|
-26.4 %
|
702,385
|
498,335
|
40.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,100
|
953
|
15.4 %
|
1,099
|
0.1 %
|
5,400
|
4,414
|
22.3 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
879
|
737
|
19.3 %
|
1,047
|
-16.0 %
|
875
|
758
|
15.4 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
225
|
333
|
-32.4 %
|
239
|
-5.9 %
|
286
|
320
|
-10.6 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
51,047
|
43,351
|
17.8 %
|
65,340
|
-21.9 %
|
54,503
|
46,075
|
18.3 %
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .
|
Cboe Media Contacts
|
|
Cboe Analyst Contact
|
|
Angela Tu
|
Tim Cave
|
|
Kenneth Hill, CFA
|
|
+1-917-985-1496
|
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
|
|
+1-312-786-7559
|
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
|
CBOE-V
Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates.
