Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For May 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported May monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines. The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report " contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















May 2025 May 2024 % Chg Apr

2025 %

Chg May 2025 May 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 12,711 9,962 27.6 % 13,260 -4.1 % 13,236 10,471 26.4 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,330 3,776 14.7 % 5,087 -14.9 % 4,745 4,077 16.4 % Futures (contracts, k) 166 214 -22.5 % 309 -46.4 % 244 237 2.9 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,861 1,424 30.7 % 2,118 -12.2 % 1,785 1,450 23.1 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 128 79 62.0 % 125 2.3 % 105 79 33.0 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 135,088 140,175 -3.6 % 170,517 -20.8 % 156,851 147,283 6.5 % European Equities (€, mn) 12,106 8,634 40.2 % 17,410 -30.5 % 14,144 9,757 45.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 123,100 96,641 27.4 % 167,213 -26.4 % 702,385 498,335 40.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,100 953 15.4 % 1,099 0.1 % 5,400 4,414 22.3 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 879 737 19.3 % 1,047 -16.0 % 875 758 15.4 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 225 333 -32.4 % 239 -5.9 % 286 320 -10.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 51,047 43,351 17.8 % 65,340 -21.9 % 54,503 46,075 18.3 %

