Tricoci Unveils Tricociskintm Facial And First-Ever Professional-Grade Skincare Line Built On Decades Of Professional Expertise
The TricociSkinTM Facial is a 60-minute, fully personalized treatment developed by Tricoci's licensed estheticians to deliver real results through expert hands-on care. Featuring a signature five-point technique, the service is designed to enhance product absorption, support skin function, and create lasting improvements in tone, texture, and radiance.
"This is an essential skin treatment, not a trend," says Jamee Taylor, Senior Vice President of Service & Education. "It's results-driven and carefully crafted by our estheticians to reflect the way real clients want to feel and look – confident, cared for, and in control of their skin."
Daily Essentials for Healthy Skin
To extend the benefits of the facial beyond the treatment room, Tricoci introduces Tricoci Skincare, a curated line of 11 daily-use products designed to address a wide range of skin needs. Formulated with clinical-grade ingredients, the collection blends performance and simplicity, empowering clients to maintain professional-level results at home.
"We've spent decades building trust through our services. With Tricoci Skincare, we're delivering that same level of care and effectiveness in every product," says Teri-Ann Marchigiani, Vice President of Product Development. "These formulas were developed with our estheticians to meet real client needs – clean, effective, and designed to deliver."
Each product is thoughtfully crafted to integrate into a personalized regimen, providing visible results and supporting healthy skin between services.
Beauty Innovation from Within
This marks the third brand launch to emerge from Tricoci's internal Beauty CPG innovation hub, following the success of Tricoci Collection (salon-grade haircare) and Nutrire (clinical-luxury scalp and strand care). Every product is developed in close collaboration with the professionals who use them daily, blending deep service expertise with high-performance formulations to create brands that are both authentic and effective.
"This is what sets us apart," says Taylor. "Our products come directly from our service floor – from the professionals who understand skin, hair, and client needs best. With every new brand, we're elevating what it means to innovate from within."
Availability
The TricociSkinTM Facial and skincare line will be available at all Tricoci Salon & Spa locations beginning June 3, 2025. To book an appointment or explore the full product line, visit .
About Tricoci Salon & Spa
Tricoci Salon & Spa is the leading destination for luxury beauty and wellness services, with 13 locations across Chicago and its suburbs. Known for its modern, elevated approach to self-care, Tricoci offers a full range of salon and spa services, including expert haircuts, dimensional color, extensions, skincare, massage, nails, and waxing. Every service is delivered by highly trained professionals in a luxurious, welcoming environment. With a focus on innovation, education, and personalized care, Tricoci empowers clients to look and feel their best with every visit.
