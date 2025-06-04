403
Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company As Of May 30, 2025
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
| 05/30/2025
| 136,973,697
Total gross of voting rights: 136,973,697
Total net* of voting rights: 136,738,528
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
PDF Version
