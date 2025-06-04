YMCA Offers Free Facilities Access In Edmonton To Evacuees Affected By Wildfires In Alberta
Evacuees from any of the areas under evacuation orders can walk into any of the locations listed below and by showing photo ID may use the facilities for no charge for the duration of the evacuation:
Castle Downs Family YMCA
11510 153 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB T5X 6A3
Don Wheaton Family YMCA
10211 102 Ave
Edmonton, AB T6A 0S4
Jamie Platz Family YMCA
7121 178 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5T 5T9
William Lutsky Family YMCA
1975 111 St NW
Edmonton, AB TT6J 7C6
Information about hours of operation and available facilities and programs at each location can be found on the YMCA's website at ymcanab.ca/locations .
About YMCA of Northern Alberta
YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit .CONTACT: Contact: Deanna Barker Director, Marketing & Communications YMCA of Northern Alberta 587-743-1068 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment