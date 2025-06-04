Radarfirst's 2025 Privacy Benchmarking Report Reveals Industry-Specific Risks And Response Gaps In Regulatory Preparedness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report shows organizations using automated tools resolve breaches 40% faster-and avoid costly over-reporting

PORTLAND, Ore., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadarFirst, the leader in Regulatory Risk Management technology announces the release of the 2025 Privacy Incident Management Benchmarking Report, revealing how healthcare, finance, retail, and public sector organizations are navigating rising breach complexity and regulatory pressure.

As global privacy laws tighten and timelines compress, the report emphasizes that regulatory resilience depends on operational precision. The findings indicate a widening performance gap between organizations that utilize structured, automated incident response workflows and those that still rely on manual or reactive methods.

“Privacy incidents are no longer rare or isolated-they're operational events,” said Lauren Wallace, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer at RadarFirst.

"This year's data shows that teams investing in automation and defensible risk assessment are achieving faster, more consistent, and more trusted outcomes.”

Key Industry Insights from the 2025 Report:

Healthcare



19.4% of external incidents in healthcare resulted in notifiable breaches-nearly double the rate of internal incidents. HIPAA's 60-day window is creating pressure for accurate triage and documentation, especially when third-party vendors are involved.

Financial Services



High volumes of electronic incidents and shorter breach notification windows are driving the urgency for automation. Radar Privacy users in finance achieved an 83.7% on-time notification rate, compared to manual processes that default to over-reporting.

Government & Public Sector



Agencies are grappling with multi-jurisdictional compliance and limited internal resources. Smaller-scale but high-risk verbal and paper-based disclosures remain a significant compliance vulnerability.

Retail & Consumer Services



Single-person, human-error incidents accounted for 81.7% of reported events across industries, heavily impacting customer-facing roles. Retail organizations are under increased pressure to ensure brand trust and avoid over-disclosure.

Cross-Industry Trends



91.3% of all incidents stemmed from non-malicious human error.

Organizations leveraging Radar Privacy cut breach resolution time by 40%, from 24.3 to 14.6 days since 2018. Structured privacy teams using automated tools saved an average of 9.7 days between discovery and risk assessment.



Building upon the findings from the 2024 report, the latest data indicates a continued trend toward faster breach resolution among organizations utilizing RadarFirst's solutions. In 2024, the median time to data breach resolution for RadarFirst customers was 21.5 days , down from previous years.

The full 2025 Privacy Incident Management Benchmarking Report is available now at

About RadarFirst

RadarFirst is the intelligent incident response platform that helps organizations simplify and automate breach decision-making. With patented workflows, real-time risk assessments, and industry-leading compliance intelligence, RadarFirst empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve defensibility, and protect trust.

