Chasin A Dream Foundation Receives $35,000 Grant From Admirals Cove Foundation To Support Critical Need Program

Maria Luker, ACF Development Coordinator, Nora Huempfner, Program Director/ Board Member Chasin A Dream Foundation, Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation, and Rebecca Divine, ACF Executive Director

Funding will expand critical support for families facing life-threatening illnesses.

- Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream FoundationJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the Admirals Cove Foundation. This generous funding will directly support Chasin A Dream's Critical Need Program , which provides vital assistance to families navigating life-threatening illnesses, ensuring no child or family in our community faces their journey alone.“Our Critical Need Program is a lifeline for families in crisis, and this grant from Admirals Cove Foundation will allow us to expand our reach and provide even more support,” said Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation.“Whether it's covering unexpected medical expenses or stepping in with essential resources during emergencies, this funding ensures we can continue meeting the urgent needs of our warriors and their families. Admirals Cove Foundation's commitment to community impact is truly inspiring, and we are profoundly grateful for their partnership.”Since its inception in 2016, more than $17 million in Admirals Cove Foundation grant funding has been distributed to support programs focused on education, health, and social services in Palm Beach County. This incredible impact is made possible through the collective giving efforts of The Club at Admirals Cove donors, demonstrating a shared commitment to fostering community well-being and creating lasting change.This grant will bolster Chasin A Dream's Critical Need Program by enhancing its ability to provide financial assistance for medical expenses, transportation to treatments, and emergency support for families facing life-threatening illnesses. It also ensures personalized care and vital resources are available to those who need them most, helping to create stability and hope during challenging times.ABOUT CHASIN A DREAM FOUNDATIONChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing support to local children battling life threatening illnesses. Founded in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida by Lori Griffith, Chasin A Dream serves as a beacon of hope, offering financial assistance, resources, and support to children and families in need. Through its signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative, the foundation rallies the community to directly impact the lives of these warriors, ensuring they receive critical medical care, essential supplies, and moments of joy along their journey. With the support of donors, sponsors, and volunteers, Chasin A Dream continues to expand its reach, providing relief and hope to families across South Florida. To learn more or get involved, visit chasinadream.ABOUT ADMIRALS COVE FOUNDATIONAdmirals Cove Foundation is the philanthropic foundation of The Club at Admirals Cove, a private community in Jupiter, Florida. The Foundation board, members and volunteers are comprised exclusively of Admirals Cove residents. ACF, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is focused on improving access to education, health and social service programs for northern Palm Beach County residents.

