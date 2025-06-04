ULS Freight Launches Advanced Logistics Solutions For Canadian Businesses

ULS Freight's integrated logistics network – Air, sea, rail & digital tracking

ULS Freight truck fleet ready for overland delivery across Canada

ULS Freight container ship arriving at port – Global shipping in motion

ULS Freight introduces new logistics systems to streamline shipping, reduce delays, and support growth across Canadian business sectors.

- Rubab Haider, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at ULS Freight

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ULS Freight has officially launched a new line of advanced logistics solutions aimed at helping Canadian businesses improve supply chain efficiency, reduce delivery times, and handle complex distribution needs across multiple sectors.

The suite of services includes real-time freight tracking, automated load planning, predictive route optimization, and integrated warehouse management tools.

These features are designed to meet the evolving requirements of clients in manufacturing, retail, food service, and e-commerce.

ULS Freight's latest logistics solutions are built around a centralized digital platform that connects freight visibility, inventory control, and order fulfillment into one interface. Businesses can now monitor shipments, manage capacity, and receive performance insights through a unified dashboard.

“Our new platform is the result of over two years of development and testing with select partners,” said Aaron Patel, Chief Operating Officer at ULS Freight.

“We focused on building logistics tools that are functional, accurate, and responsive to real-world freight movement across Canada.”

The launch also includes expanded integration capabilities for ERP and TMS systems, allowing clients to connect their existing workflows with ULS Freight's transportation and warehousing network .

This integration helps reduce errors, speed up data exchange, and improve coordination across departments.



ULS Freight has implemented these systems across its 15 distribution centers, including major hubs in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

The company handles a high volume of shipments monthly, supporting local and national supply chains with a focus on real-time decision-making and complete operational transparency. This enables quick responses to changes, efficient logistics, and better coordination among all parties, ensuring smooth and cost-effective supply chain management.

About ULS Freight

ULS Freight is a Canadian logistics and freight forwarding provider offering LTL and FTL transport , warehousing, intermodal services, cross-border logistics, and last-mile delivery. With more than 25+, the company supports supply chain operations across multiple industries with a focus on efficiency and operational control.

Rubab Haider

ULS Freight

+1 289-324-1968

...

