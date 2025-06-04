Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Shobha Karandlaje Slam K'taka Govt Over Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) Union Ministers, G. Kishan Reddy and Shobha Karandlaje, have criticised the Congress-led government in Karnataka over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in which at least 11 people were killed while more than 30 others were left injured.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and BJP leader, Kishan Reddy, told IANS on Wednesday that the incident in Karnataka is extremely unfortunate.

"The incident involving large number of people getting injured and killed, but Karnataka government knowing the expectations well failed to make proper security arrangements and ensure that the stampede doesn't occur," he said.

"The State Ministers were busy clicking photos with cricketers and did not take any measures to prevent the stampede. This is a complete failure and the responsibility should be taken by the Chief Minister," the Union Minister added.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Kishan Reddy also said, "I am deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

"This horrifying incident is a direct consequence of mismanagement and utter failure on the part of the Karnataka government. When hosting a large-scale public celebration, the foremost responsibility lies with the state government to ensure robust crowd control measures and emergency protocols. Unfortunately, none of these were in place. I urge the Karnataka Chief Minister to ensure speedy relief, fix responsibility and address the laxities that led to this mishap," he added while criticising the Congress-led state government.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, who hails from Karnataka, told IANS on Wednesday that the stampede incident is a complete failure of the Congress-led state government.

"There is a big stampede tragedy near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has totally failed. The police did not think about the how many people should be let inside the stadium and how many should not be allowed. The state government also never bothered to look into it and a large number of people were allowed entry," Union Minister and BJP leader Karandlaje said.

"We condemn the government's failure and they should resign. They are not able to control one single event and this government should not be in power. There is such an atmosphere in Karnataka, yesterday we won the IPL Championship and today we are mourning. This was the responsibility of the government and they have failed in it," she added.

Earlier, taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister said, "The Congress-led Karnataka government has turned celebration into tragedy with zero planning, no precautions, and complete failure in controlling crowd. It's heartbreaking to know that more than 11 human lives have been lost due to the stampede and many more injured in what should have been a celebration. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

"This isn't a mere mishap, it's criminal negligence!! How can a government that can't manage a parade, manage a state? The Congress-led Karnataka government is accountable for this devastating failure," she added.

Meanwhile, the official statement by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) said, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."

"The RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families," the statement added.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our programme, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement said.

The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a hurry from various gates.

Police present at the spot transported the injured individuals to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals.

The Karnataka government had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing security reasons.

Police said that they have been controlling the celebrating crowds since Tuesday night. Throughout Tuesday night, police personnel have been engaged in managing them and ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

The Karnataka government has said that at least 11 people have been killed and more than 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.