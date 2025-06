PARAMOUNT GLOBAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

