Markem-Imaje Launches New Black Ink For The Beverage Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of MB2253, a new black MEK ink specifically formulated for the beverage market. This innovative product meets stringent industry regulations, helping ensure safety and compliance for both producers and consumers.

Designed for versatility, MB2253 excels in marking a wide variety of beverage substrates, including plastics, metals, glass and returnable glass bottles. It provides durable codes with excellent adhesion. Moreover, it withstands extreme icy condensation and water immersion, making it ideal for various beverage packaging environments.

One of the standout features of MB2253 is its remarkable alkali solubility. It matches the lifecycle of returnable glass bottles and withstands sodium hydroxide (NaOH) solutions at concentrations up to 2.5%, ensuring that the ink remains intact.

Safety is a top priority at Markem-Imaje. MB2253 is compliant with indirect food contact legislation, bringing peace of mind to end users and supporting security for producers. Formulated and manufactured in a Grade A BRC Global Standard-certified plant, the ink is produced in accordance with the "EuPIA Guideline on Printing Inks applied to the non-food contact surface of food packaging materials and articles."

In addition, all materials used in MB2253 comply with:



Swiss Ordinance 817.023.21 on materials and articles intended to come into contact with foodstuffs (version 2.1 of December 2020). FDA Title 21 CFR of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, which addresses "indirect" food additives.

MB2253 is available for use with a range of continuous inkjet printers, including the 9750, 9750+, 9750 Xp, 9750 Xp+, and 9712. Please check availability in your country.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

