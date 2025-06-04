Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
| May 3,
2025
| February 1,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|427,462
|$
|331,718
|$
|96,308
|Short-term investment securities
|196,529
|197,073
|273,341
|Inventories
|702,053
|659,500
|629,981
|Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable
|4,649
|4,649
|4,834
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|142,429
|158,427
|146,004
|Total current assets
|1,473,122
|1,351,367
|1,150,468
|Property and equipment, net
|1,260,795
|1,261,728
|1,190,865
|Operating lease assets
|1,696,917
|1,706,542
|1,587,435
|Other assets
|21,968
|19,937
|18,536
|$
|4,452,802
|$
|4,339,574
|$
|3,947,304
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Accounts payable
|276,505
|260,343
|221,789
|Income taxes payable
|72,365
|51,998
|51,551
|Accrued salaries and wages
|31,179
|19,743
|25,906
|Other accrued expenses
|176,750
|149,495
|150,335
|Operating lease liabilities
|304,950
|274,863
|292,048
|Total current liabilities
|861,749
|756,442
|741,629
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,049
|8,210
|8,234
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,670,168
|1,706,704
|1,546,157
|Deferred income taxes
|54,774
|59,891
|66,623
|Total liabilities
|2,594,740
|2,531,247
|2,362,643
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|549
|549
|550
|Additional paid-in capital
|161,058
|152,471
|150,948
|Retained earnings
|1,696,455
|1,655,307
|1,433,163
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,858,062
|1,808,327
|1,584,661
|$
|4,452,802
|$
|4,339,574
|$
|3,947,304
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Net sales
|$
|970,527
|$
|811,863
|Cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|646,614
|548,343
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|226,502
|190,186
|Depreciation and amortization
|46,564
|37,184
|Operating income
|50,847
|36,150
|Interest income and other income
|5,647
|4,990
|Income before income taxes
|56,494
|41,140
|Income tax expense
|15,346
|9,673
|Net income
|$
|41,148
|$
|31,467
|Basic income per common share
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.57
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.57
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic shares
|55,045,966
|55,168,657
|Diluted shares
|55,189,813
|55,255,838
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|41,148
|$
|31,467
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|46,564
|37,184
|Share-based compensation expense
|9,859
|5,061
|Deferred income tax expense
|(5,117
|)
|(120
|)
|Other non-cash expenses
|94
|120
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|(42,553
|)
|(45,354
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|13,931
|6,393
|Accounts payable
|14,733
|(36,353
|)
|Income taxes payable
|20,367
|9,779
|Accrued salaries and wages
|11,436
|(4,122
|)
|Operating leases
|3,176
|21,636
|Other accrued expenses
|19,024
|748
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|132,662
|26,439
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of investment securities and other investments
|(82,393
|)
|(4,508
|)
|Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities
|82,938
|19,296
|Capital expenditures
|(36,209
|)
|(87,866
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(35,664
|)
|(73,078
|)
|Financing activities:
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|-
|(30,151
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of restricted and performance-based restricted stock units
|-
|1
|Common shares withheld for taxes
|(1,254
|)
|(6,652
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,254
|)
|(36,802
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|95,744
|(83,441
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|331,718
|179,749
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|427,462
|$
|96,308
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Gross profit(4)
|$
|323,913
|$
|263,520
|Adjustments:
|Retention awards(5)
|390
|-
|Cost-optimization initiatives(6)
|4,100
|-
|Adjusted gross profit(7)
|$
|328,403
|$
|263,520
|Reconciliation of operating income, as reported, to adjusted operating income
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|May 3, 2025
|May 4, 2024
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|50,847
|$
|36,150
|Adjustments:
|Non-recurring employment-related litigation
|-
|1,976
|Retention awards(5)
|2,937
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off
|830
|-
|Cost-optimization initiatives(6)
|4,960
|-
|Adjusted operating income(7)
|$
|59,574
|$
|38,126
|Reconciliation of net income, as reported, to adjusted net income
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|May 3, 2025
|May 4, 2024
|Net income, as reported
|$
|41,148
|$
|31,467
|Adjustments:
|Non-recurring employment-related litigation, net of tax
|-
|1,510
|Retention awards, net of tax(5)
|2,139
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off, net of tax
|605
|-
|Cost-optimization initiatives, net of tax(6)
|3,612
|-
|Adjusted net income(7)
|$
|47,505
|$
|32,977
|Reconciliation of diluted income per common share, as reported, to adjusted diluted income per common share
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Diluted income per common share, as reported
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.57
|Adjustments:
|Non-recurring employment-related litigation per share
|-
|0.03
|Retention awards per share(5)
|0.04
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off per share
|0.01
|-
|Cost-optimization initiatives per share(6)
|0.07
|-
|Adjusted diluted income per common share(7)
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.60
|(4)
|Gross profit is equal to our net sales less our cost of goods sold.
|(5)
|Retention awards relate to the on-going expense recognition of equity granted to certain individuals in fiscal 2024 during the CEO transition that will be earned and have vestings through fiscal 2026.
|(6)
|Represents charges related to the cost-optimization of certain functions.
|(7)
|Components may not add to total due to rounding.
