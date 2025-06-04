RAPT Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 9:20 a.m. ET

UBS Spring Biotech Conference – Investor one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, June 24, 2025



To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at .

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

