Senseonics Holdings, Inc. To Host In-Person And Virtual Analyst Event At ADA 2025: Eversense® 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System For People With Diabetes
The event will feature company management who will discuss the next-generation Eversense® 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people with diabetes aged 18 years and older.
Along with comments from management, the event will feature Brian Hansen (Ascencia Diabetes Care) , who will speak to the commercial launch of Eversense 365, and Gary Graf, MSN, APRN-C (Cotton-O'Neil Diabetes and Endocrinology Center) , who will speak to experience with the Eversense system and the insertion procedure. Company management will also discuss the recently announced partnership with Sequel to integrate with the twiist automated insulin delivery pump and plans to advance its pipeline of implantable CGM technology.
A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
...
