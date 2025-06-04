89Bio To Participate In Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
The webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio's website . A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each conference.
About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Annie Chang
89bio, Inc.
investors@89bio.com
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7579
Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
