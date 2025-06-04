Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
89Bio To Participate In Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference


2025-06-04 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (the“Company” or“89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company's Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

The webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio's website . A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Annie Chang
89bio, Inc.
investors@89bio.com
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7579
...

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
...


