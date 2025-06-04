Vera Therapeutics To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Time: 3:15pm EDT
Webcast:
A replay of the event will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the“Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.
About Vera
Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera's mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. Vera also holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit .
For more information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
...
Media Contact:
Debra Charlesworth
Vera Therapeutics
415-854-8051
...
Legal Disclaimer:
