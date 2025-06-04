Lyell Immunopharma To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the presentation date.
About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
Lyell is a clinical-stage company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to endow CAR T cells with attributes needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. To learn more, please visit
Contact:
Ellen Rose
Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
...
