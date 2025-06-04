Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Superior Group Of Companies To Participate In The Sidoti June Investor Conference


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Benstock, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Koempel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 9:15 AM Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations website here . Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

