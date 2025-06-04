Lulus Announces CFO Transition
“On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Tiffany for her significant contributions and dedication to Lulus over the last four years, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Crystal Landsem, CEO.“I look forward to working together closely in the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities, while continuing to focus on executing against our strategic priorities.”
About Lulus
Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life's occasions, big or small – from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus' world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu's Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.
Contact
