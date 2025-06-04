Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
As Part Of National Initiatives To Enhance Pilgrim's Experiences, ROSHN Group Collaborates With The Ministry Of Defense To Enrich The Hajj Experience

2025-06-04 04:15:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset real estate developer and a PIF company, is proud to serve as a Main Sponsor of the 1446H Hajj Season Support Program, under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense's General Directorate for Safety Services.


The program aims to serve more than 50,000 pilgrims, including Ministry personnel, guest pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad, and the families of martyrs and active-duty soldiers. ROSHN Group's contribution involves providing vital supplies and support services across the holy sites, helping ensure a dignified, safe, and comfortable pilgrimage for all.

This collaboration reflects the Group's commitment to national initiatives and community well-being. It aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly the Pilgrims Experience Program, which seeks to enrich the spiritual journey of every pilgrim while enhancing the Kingdom's standards of hospitality and care.

