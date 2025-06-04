BMI Imaging Systems Achieves SBA Certification As A Veteran-Owned Small Business

BMI Imaging proudly joins the ranks of Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, continuing a legacy of service and excellence.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been officially certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) . This certification highlights BMI's ongoing commitment to supporting its community and reflects the company's proud legacy of veteran leadership.

Before joining BMI, Will Whitney, BMI's President & CEO, graduated from the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps, earning the occupational specialty of Infantry Officer after basic school. He deployed twice and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 2013. Will shared his thoughts on the milestone: "It's exciting that BMI is now officially certified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business. Although we're now 'official,' my grandpa, a World War II Navy vet who fought in the Pacific, started the company, so we were 'veteran-owned' before it was even a thing. It's an honor to continue his legacy of service, hard work, and dedication."

BMI's VOSB certification opens new opportunities for the company to continue its mission of delivering top-tier digital scanning and cloud hosting services to businesses, government entities, and educational institutions, while embracing the values of integrity, discipline, and commitment instilled by its founder's military service.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Contact

Website:

Email: [email protected]

