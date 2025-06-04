ROSHN Group Signs Mou With Singapore Cooperation Enterprise Under ROSHNEXT To Promote Real Estate Innovation



RIYADH,June 2025 – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise as part of its ROSHNEXT innovation program, aimed at exploring institutional partnerships, sharing best practices in urban governance, and identifying collaboration frameworks for improved master planning and commercial sourcing. The MoU was signed during a visit undertaken by ROSHN Group senior representatives to explore collaboration with Singaporean entities in the real estate industry.

During the visit, the Group engaged with several of Singapore's government organizations, educational institutions, and businesses to share insights, promote collaboration, and initiate discussions around a long-term partnership to foster innovation between the two countries. ROSHN Group's senior representatives met with leading innovation leaders in academia and industry to exchange insights on applied research and development, explore ideas for workforce upskilling, and co-develop innovation programs tailored for the real estate sector. The Group also met with property technology organizations and developers to discuss innovations in end-to-end urban planning, engineering, and infrastructure delivery.

“At ROSHN Group and under ROSHNEXT, our innovation program, we believe Singapore's advancement in urban development present valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration,” said Yassen Kattan, Chief Officer Strategy & Corporate Affairs of ROSHN Group.“The visit and MoU with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise opens the door to long-term collaboration to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of developing futuristic, human-centric developments, by enabling us to integrate innovation into the way we design, develop, and operate destinations that redefine modern living and contribute to Saudi Arabia's transformation into a knowledge and innovation-driven economy.”