ROSHN Group Signs Mou With Singapore Cooperation Enterprise Under ROSHNEXT To Promote Real Estate Innovation
-
The visit is part of the ROSHNEXT innovation program, which is designed to develop human-centric experiences that accelerate growth, enhance collaboration, and establish new standards within the real estate sector.
Meetings were also undertaken with leading innovators in academia and industry to exchange insights on applied research and development, explore ideas for workforce upskilling, and co-development innovation programs for the real estate industry.
During the visit, the Group engaged with several of Singapore's government organizations, educational institutions, and businesses to share insights, promote collaboration, and initiate discussions around a long-term partnership to foster innovation between the two countries. ROSHN Group's senior representatives met with leading innovation leaders in academia and industry to exchange insights on applied research and development, explore ideas for workforce upskilling, and co-develop innovation programs tailored for the real estate sector. The Group also met with property technology organizations and developers to discuss innovations in end-to-end urban planning, engineering, and infrastructure delivery.
“At ROSHN Group and under ROSHNEXT, our innovation program, we believe Singapore's advancement in urban development present valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration,” said Yassen Kattan, Chief Officer Strategy & Corporate Affairs of ROSHN Group.“The visit and MoU with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise opens the door to long-term collaboration to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of developing futuristic, human-centric developments, by enabling us to integrate innovation into the way we design, develop, and operate destinations that redefine modern living and contribute to Saudi Arabia's transformation into a knowledge and innovation-driven economy.”
