Norfolk Southern To Present At 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials And Materials Conference
ATLANTA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Orr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Zampi will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference. Details on how to listen to the discussion follow below.
What: 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference
When: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 11:15 a.m. ET
Where: Via Webcast
The presentation will be posted at norfolksouthern on the Investors page.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .
