Bright Talent Announces HR Webinar On Supporting Employees With Aging Parents' Healthcare Challenges

- Brenan German, founder and president of Bright TalentTUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced its latest free micro-webinar: Employees with Aging Parents' Healthcare Challenges – How Can HR Leaders Help? In this pod-cast style, micro-webinar, Brenan German welcomes Connie Rach, an independent health insurance agent, to discuss the range of options available – outside of traditional benefits service plans – that support employees whose aging parents are experiencing healthcare challenges. Register now to participate in the 30-minute webinar and live Q&A on Friday, June 20 at 9:00am.“Lifespan in the United States has increased, but, unfortunately, health span doesn't always follow; this means more working adults with aging parents who have significant health issues that can go on for many years,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent.“As HR Leaders, we're chartered with managing practices that support and nurture company resilience through the development and wellness of our employees. And with today's workforce, that requires knowing how to help employees navigate tough healthcare challenges with their aging parents.”This webinar will cover two key topics that will help clarify the support available and options to consider:.Learn how to ask the right questions – The saying“we don't know what we don't know until we learn to ask the right questions” is applicable when dealing with Medicare. HR leaders are experts in HR practices, but that doesn't mean they're experts in all things related to benefits. Brenan German will share his personal journey working with Connie and how learning to ask the right questions led to a positive outcome for his mother-in-law. In turn, this will help outline where to start and how to ask questions until the right answer is found..Offer solutions in time of need – When faced with a crisis, finding the right help brings relief. This is something HR can offer their employees. Understanding what is available beyond traditional benefits to equip employees in these circumstances is of high value. Attendees will learn about free resources and how to provide support to employees as value-added assistance.While focused on helping HR leaders help employees with aging parents, this information will be helpful for Medicare-eligible employees as well.Registration is open now for the live webinar : Employees with Aging Parents' Healthcare Challenges – How Can HR Leaders Help?on Friday June 20, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. This engaging webinar will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at brighttalent .

