Artist Catherine Eaton Skinner 'The Earth Is The Magnet Of The Sky' Step Up Gallery, Los Alamos, NM, June 14, 2025

Catherine Eaton Skinner in her studio

Catherine Eaton Skinner, Step Up Gallery, Mesa Public Library, "The Earth is the Magnet of the Sky", exhibition poster

Catherine Eaton Skinner, Albedo II, Encaustic, oil stick, linen on panel, 36"x36"x2"

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 2:00 – 3:30 PM, Artist Talk: 2:30 PM, Free and open to the public. The artist will be in attendance.

- Catherine Eaton Skinner

LOS ALAMOS, NM, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT:

Step Up Gallery, Mesa Public Library, Los Alamos, New Mexico

presents artist Catherine Eaton Skinner's“The Earth is the Magnet of the Sky”

WHERE:

Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library

2400 Central Avenue

Los Alamos, New Mexico 87544

(505) 662-8250

WHEN:

Exhibition Dates: June 13 – July 24, 2025

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 2:00 – 3:30 PM

Artist Talk: 2:30 PM

Free and open to the public, the artist will be in attendance



“Skinner's work has a depth of layers that matches her need to allow a work to be beautiful, as well as spiritual.” - Art Reveal Magazine

Artist Catherine Eaton Skinner's work centers on the balance of opposites and the systems and patterns we construct to give order to our world. Of this current body of work,“The natural world holds an immense, intrinsic energy-an ancient equilibrium that sustains life. The historical reverence for this power and the recognition of earth's sacredness spans the timeline of humanity's memory. Yet, in today's turbulent world, personal, political, and spiritual upheaval often leaves us feeling unmoored, making a sense of balance and control increasingly elusive. Staying connected-to nature, each other, and ourselves-has never felt more challenging. Through my work, I explore these connections, hoping to deepen our bond with the environment and, above all, our understanding of one another.”

Her latest solo exhibition,“The Earth is the Magnet of the Sky,” opens at the Step Up Gallery in Los Alamos, New Mexico, on June 13.

Skinner divides her time between her studios in Santa Fe and Seattle and works in multidisciplinary media: painting, encaustic, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. Play and experimentation are integral to her artistic process, leading her to engage with a multiplicity of materials and methods. Across these many mediums, Skinner's work deftly demonstrates her core fascination: the natural world and its elemental archetypes.

Skinner speaks on her life's work,“The five elements-earth, water, fire, air, and ether-run like a red thread through my practice, shaping my artistic language. Observing these five elements-sometimes from a macro level, sometimes micro-and how they interact allows me to explore new patterns and representations. These elements take shape conceptually through various materials: beeswax, resin, graphite, oil stick, stone, glass, lead sheeting, precious metal leaf, textiles, wood, natural materials, found objects, old book pages, and a variety of papers.”

Skinner is captivated by the traces we leave as living beings: fabric remnants, prayer flags, cairns, food offerings, paper objects, and even animal scratchings. They speak to the universal desire for belonging in the greater chaos around us. She says,“I am drawn to gathering places of worship and natural sites of metaphysical power. My connection has been the investigation of humanity's offerings and the patterns created in these sacred spaces.” Her practice of mark-making and repeating primal forms acts as a dissolution of herself into the universal whole, both spiritually and artistically.“At its core,” Skinner says,“my practice is an act of optimism.”

Notes on the Artist:

Skinner's work was recently selected for the Art in Embassies Program, U.S. Embassy, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea 2020-2023, and Acclaimed Artists Series 2020-2022, Art in Public Places, New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.

Notes on the artist: Recent exhibitions include: Clara M. Lovett Art Museum, Flagstaff, AZ; S. Tucker Cooke Gallery, University of North Carolina, Asheville, NC; International Art Museum of America, San Francisco, CA; Sasse Museum of Art, Pomona, CA; Seattle Art Museum Gallery, Seattle, WA; Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay, OR; Royal Block, Waitsburg, WA; The Rainier Club Gallery, Seattle, WA; Illuminations: Ravens, a 6-month, 6-city traveling exhibition through Missouri; Las Cruces Museums: Branigan Cultural Center, Las Cruces, NM; Summerlin Library, Museum and Performing Arts Center, Las Vegas, NV; Enterprise Library Museum, Las Vegas, NV; SITE Santa Fe, Santa Fe, NM; Grange Insurance Audubon Center, Columbus, OH; Slocumb Galleries/East Tennessee State University; Royal Academy of Art, London; Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, Solvang, CA; Cape Cod Museum of Art, Dennis, MA; Marin MOCA, Novato, CA; High Desert Museum, Bend, OR; Yellowstone Art Museum, Billings, MT; Meadows Gallery, University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler, TX; Gallery of Art and Design, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS; The Museum of Encaustic Art, Santa Fe, NM; Katonah Museum of Art, Katonah, NY; and Japanese Handmade Paper Museum, Tokyo, Japan.

Website:

To arrange an interview with Catherine Eaton Skinner or to request high-resolution images and/or additional information, please contact:

Samantha Paige Furgason

ARTWORKinternational INC Press

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.