ALPHAMIN ADVISED OF AGREEMENT BY MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOR SALE OF MAJORITY INTEREST IN THE COMPANY
As disclosed in the News Release, IRH is an Abu Dhabi-based global mining company, focused on securing and optimizing industrial metals supply chains. IRH invests in high-quality upstream and midstream assets to enhance the stability and efficiency of global raw material markets. The News Release also discloses that closing of the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including, among others, the receipt of all regulatory and internal corporate approvals.
The board of directors of Alphamin is evaluating the impact, if any, of the proposed transaction to the Company.
By order of the Board
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Maritz Smith
CEO
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: ...
