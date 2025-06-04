Tim Hebert Debuts 'Ownership Is A Choice' Keynote To Inspire Employee-Owners At The RISE Group

Tim Hebert

Ownership is a Choice is a bold, empowering exploration of personal accountability and employee ownership.

- Tim HebertPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized speaker, entrepreneur, and leadership expert Tim Hebert has announced the debut of his latest keynote address, Ownership is a Choice-a bold, empowering exploration of personal accountability and employee ownership.This keynote will be delivered in partnership with The RISE Group, a purpose-driven, employee-owned organization committed to excellence and impact at The RISE Group's annual ESOP meeting on June 25th in Lincoln Rhode Island with over 450 employee-owners in attendance.Ownership is a Choice challenges individuals to recognize that true ownership transcends financial stake-it is a mindset expressed through daily decisions, intentional actions, and courageous leadership. This powerful new keynote, built on Tim Hebert's acclaimed presentation – Leadership is a Choice, has been fully customized to address the unique dynamics, opportunities, and challenges faced by employee-owned organizations.As more companies adopt ESOP models and empower their workforce with shared ownership, the need for a strong culture of personal accountability and everyday leadership becomes critical.“In an employee-owned company like RISE Group, your choices matter more than ever,” says Hebert.“You don't just work here-you shape what this organization becomes. Ownership is not a status. It's a daily decision.” Hebert's message takes on deeper meaning-inviting every employee to lead from within, own their impact, and help shape a culture of shared accountability and excellence.Drawing from the powerful Oz Principle framework-where accountability lives“above the line” and blame, excuses, and denial fall below it-Hebert brings to life the real-world impact of choosing to lead from a place of responsibility. Through riveting storytelling, including the courageous protest of John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics and the dramatic comeback of runner Heather Dorniden, Hebert illustrates the transformative power of owning your actions, especially in pivotal moments.“Tim's message couldn't be more timely or more aligned with who we are at The RISE Group, Inc.“Ownership is a Choice” speaks directly to our core purpose of what it means to be an employee-owner. It encourages us to consider our daily decisions from a perspective that emphasizes personal responsibility, purpose, and collective influence. Nancy Contillo, Chief Human Resources Officer at The RISE Group, characterizes the keynote as a motivational reinforcement for all.Hebert added,“This message is personal for me. I've seen what happens when people take full ownership, not just of their job, but of their mindset. It changes companies. It changes lives. I'm excited to bring that energy to Rise Group.”The keynote's central message is clear:“Ownership is a daily decision to lead with action, not intention.”This partnership between Tim Hebert and The RISE Group underscores a shared belief-that organizations thrive not because of structure alone, but because of people who choose to own their impact and elevate those around them.For organizations interested in bringing Ownership is a Choice to their teams or learning more about Tim's leadership programs, visit .About Tim HebertTim Hebert is a dynamic keynote speaker, leadership coach, and entrepreneur who has inspired audiences nationwide with his message of courageous leadership, accountability, and innovation. Known for blending powerful personal stories with real-world strategies, Tim helps organizations activate purpose and unlock human potential. To learn more, visit .About The RISE GroupThe RISE Group is an employee-owned organization that offers a full suite of services that spans the Engineering, Energy, Field Services and Laboratory industries. The markets served include energy efficiency, renewable/electrification, mechanical/HVAC/plumbing services, engineering design and laboratory testing services. All business segments are dedicated to building stronger communities through human-centered services and solutions. With a culture rooted in shared ownership, RISE empowers its team to lead with integrity, compassion, and excellence. To learn more, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" riseengineering/the-rise-grou .________________________________________

