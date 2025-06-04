LEADING HEALTH GROUPS LAUNCH EFFORT TO ENCOURAGE MODERNIZATION OF HEALTH SCREENING MEASURES

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A collection of public and private sector health leaders today announced a new collaboration to help ensure current health screening measures remain aligned with the rapid advancements in FDA-approved screening technologies and clinical guidelines.

The Alliance for Screening Measurement Modernization (ASMM) brings together organizations from across the healthcare sector to explore a broader framework for the timely integration of evidence into currently endorsed national health screening policies.

"It is critically important that clinicians have what they need to keep patients healthy, including the latest diagnostics," said Lee Fleisher, M.D., M.L., ASMM chair and founder of Rubrum Advising. "The pace of technology is accelerating rapidly, but it can take more than a decade to update the quality measures that assess compliance with current health screening recommendations. This means clinicians are not incentivized to use tests that may be quicker, safer, or less invasive for patients simply because they are built on technologies that have not yet been incorporated into the latest quality measures."

Over the next six months, ASMM will:



Develop a replicable, transparent framework to support measure developers with timely and appropriate pathways to update currently endorsed screening quality measures

Enable the evidence-based inclusion of innovative technologies that improve diagnostic speed, accuracy, and accessibility Submit a consensus white paper and policy briefs to Congressional and federal agencies for consideration

ASMM is led by two independent but collaborative bodies: the ASMM Quality Council, whose members are guideline-setting groups and non-profit organizations, and the Industry Council, which includes organizations that are at the forefront of transforming screening technologies to support more accurate, accessible, and timely diagnoses.

The Quality Council is developing the framework and will operate independently of the Industry Council, which serves as the central forum to ensure diagnostic and imaging innovators and stakeholders have a voice in the process. Together, the councils represent a range of therapeutic areas and reflect expertise in both clinical practice and quality measure development and policy.

Industry Council founding members include Geneoscopy and Guardant Health and founding members of the Quality Council include ECRI , Friends of Cancer Research , Milken Institute's FasterCures , URAC , and others.

SOURCE The Alliance for Screening Measurement Modernization

